Donald Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon stokes fears of maintaining white nationalism ties

Tatjana Muskiet

It only took five days for the biggest fears about Donald Trump’s administration to take shape as the President-elect named Stephen Bannon to a top post.

Outrage flooded social and mainstream media Sunday over Trump’s decision to appoint Bannon, the campaign CEO, as his chief strategist and senior counselor.

Trump also tapped Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, 44, as his chief of staff. Bannon, 62, is popular among some of the more reactionary elements of the Trump coalition, but his ascension is seen by many opponents as proof that Trump will maintain ties to the populist white nationalism movement.(nydailynews.com)…[+]