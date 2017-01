Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sues Hawaiians into selling their land

Tatjana Muskiet

Mark Zuckerberg is suing to force about 300 Hawaiians — both living and dead — into selling their waterfront properties so that his own beach home can be a little more private. The Facebook CEO — whose 700-acre Kauai estate, purchased in 2014, includes about a dozen plots still tied to local Hawaiian families — filed eight lawsuits in December to officially acquire those areas, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

The legal move, called “quiet title and partition,” would prompt locals to sell land that has been in their families for generations. They’d forfeit their rights to traverse on Zuckerberg’s estate, and the billionaire would likely compensate them financially in return.(nydailynews)…[+]