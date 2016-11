Former Christie aides demand mistrial in Bridgegate case a day after filing complaint that jurors received bad instructions from judge

Tatjana Muskiet

Lawyers for the Bridgegate defendants demanded a mistrial Thursday as jury deliberations in the bitterly-contested trial entered a fourth day.

The four-page filing on behalf of former Christie insider Bridget Anne Kelly and ex-Port Authority executive Bill Baroni was heavily redacted when made public and provided no details. But the mistrial bid followed a day-long Wednesday battle behind closed doors over whether jurors in the politically charged case received incorrect instructions from the judge. U.S. District Court Judge Susan Wigenton infuriated the defense by telling jurors they could find the defendants guilty without considering the politically-motivated plot behind the case.(nydailynews.com)…[+]