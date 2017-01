Former Quicken Loans executive kills wife, stabs himself at Michigan home as 10-year-old child calls 911: cops

Tatjana Muskiet

A former executive for the mortgage lending company Quicken Loans killed his wife with a kitchen knife at their Michigan home and then stabbed himself, authorities believe. Noah Ravenscroft was covered in blood as he opened the door for deputies in Commerce Township on Monday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. His wife Kristy was found dead in the living room.

A 10-year-old child, one of the couple’s three kids, had called 911 to alert authorities that his father was “retrieving a knife.”

Noah Ravenscroft was taken to the hospital, where he was charged by video with first-degree premeditated murder, according to the Oakland Press. The three children were found in the house unharmed.(nydailynews)…[+]