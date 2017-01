Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warns, ‘It all looks as if the world is preparing for war’

Tatjana Muskiet

The last leader of the Soviet Union has a warning for the world: we may be on the brink of war. Mikhail Gorbachev — who rose to power in the final years of the Cold War and was the president of the soviet state when it dissolved in 1991 — wrote an opinion piece that he’s worried about world leaders’ militaristic tones and the rate at which nations are ramping up their arsenals.

“It all looks as if the world is preparing for war,” he wrote in his Friday “Time” Magazine piece. “No problem is more urgent today than the militarization of politics and the new arms race,” he continued. “Stopping and reversing this ruinous race must be our top priority.”(nydailynews)…[+]