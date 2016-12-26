George Michael was a secret philanthropist who donated millions to charity

Tatjana Muskiet

George Michael was secretly trying to heal the pain around the world. The superstar singer — who died on Sunday at 53 — never boasted about his charitable side, but now countless people are coming forward to share stories of Michael’s giving ways.

“A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k,” game show host Richard Osmond tweeted on Monday. After Osman shared his tale, dozens of people came forward to publicize the charitable efforts carried out by the “Heal the Pain” musician.

Michael’s website briefly addresses his charitable ways, noting that much of it was undocumented.

The Grammy-winning pop star donated all of the royalties from his group Wham!’s single “Last Christmas/Everything She Wants” to Ethiopian famine relief, according to the site. The founder of the children’s charity, Childline, told the Press Association that Michael donated millions to the organization and was determined to keep it quiet.(nydailynews.com)…[+]