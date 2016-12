Gunman found dead after wounding three in Zurich mosque shooting

Tatjana Muskiet

A man who stormed into a Zurich mosque and opened fire on praying worshipers on Monday was found dead near the crime scene, Swiss police said.

The suspected gunman seriously wounded three Somali men, ages 30, 35 and 56, with a spray of bullets fired shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital, according to congregants and authorities.

Investigators on Tuesday said there was no evidence to link the assailant to a terrorist group. They declined to comment on the potential motive. The attack happened as authorities in Germany investigated a terrorist attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin. In Turkey, an Ankara policeman assassinated a Russian ambassador.(nydailynews.com)…[+]