Holmes, who has a lengthy rap sheet that includes domestic battery, allegedly became impatient at a stop sign after the victim’s grandmother, Kim King-Macon, apparently didn’t move “fast enough,” cops said. He began honking his horn and when King-Macon honked back, things escalated quickly and tragically.

Tatjana Muskiet

Two hijackers who overtook a Libyan plane and diverted it to the Mediterranean island of Malta have threatened to blow it up with hand grenades, officials and local media said.

The Afriqiyah Airways flight was carrying 111 passengers — including one baby — from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli when two people took it over, Malta media reported. The duo landed the jet in Malta and have allegedly threatened to detonate hand grenades. Emergency crews and police are on the tarmac and working to diffuse an “unlawful interference,” The Malta airport authority said. The tiny Mediterranean island is about 300 miles north of the Libyan coast.(nydailynews.com)…[+]