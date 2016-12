Hundreds evacuated after electrical fire erupts in Manhattan subway tunnels

Tatjana Muskiet

More than 1,200 people had to be evacuated and several subway lines were closed down after an electrical fire broke out in Midtown on Christmas night, authorities said. The fire erupted on W. 53rd St. in between Sixth and Seventh Aves. around 10:15 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the flames quickly spread underground, prompting the MTA to turn off power to several train lines along Seventh Avenue.As firefighters quenched the flames, hundreds were evacuated at the Seventh Ave. subway stop near 53rd St. Some had to be evacuated at the 34th St. station at Seventh Ave. as well.(nydailynews.com)…[+]