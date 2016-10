Hurricane Matthew gains new fury as it hurtles to Florida as 2 million told to evacuate

Tatjana Muskiet

Lethal Hurricane Matthew, its 140 mph winds and pounding rain already blamed for 114 deaths, plowed Thursday toward Florida’s Atlantic Coast amid dire predictions of destruction. “This is a dangerous storm,” warned Florida Gov. Rick Scott as the strengthening storm blew north. “The storm has already killed people. We should expect the same impact in Florida.” President Obama, after a Thursday morning briefing, declared a state of emergency in Florida as the U.S. National Hurricane Center classified Matthew as a Category 4 storm — the “extremely dangerous,” highest level of hurricane. Sustained winds of 140 mph were reported at 2 p.m. by the center.(Nydailynews.com)…[+]