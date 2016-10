Indiana teen who killed at age 12 could return home

Tatjana Muskiet

An Indiana teen who served six years in prison for helping to kill his friend’s stepfather when he was 12 was resentenced Friday, and could return home to his mother as early as February. Whitley County Judge James Heuer resentenced Paul Gingerich, now 18, on Friday to serve 300 days in a medium-security correctional facility and to participate in community programs that could shave 120 days from his sentence if he shows good conduct, his attorney, Monica Foster, said. With good behavior, he could be released after 90 days. Gingerich would remain under electronic surveillance until 2020 with 10 years of probation afterward, The Indianapolis Star reported.(nydailynews.com)…[+]