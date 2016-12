Jury finds Cardell Hayes guilty in road rage slay of ex-Saints player Will Smith in New Orleans

Tatjana Muskiet

A jury convicted Cardell Hayes of manslaughter after a road rage melee that left former Saints star Will Smith dead and his wife wounded in New Orleans.

The verdict was read just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Saints head coach Sean Payton rushed to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in Louisiana from Florida after his football team lost 19-11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hayes, 29, pumped seven bullets into the 34-year-old Queens native during the April 9 attack. Smith was celebrating the French Quarter Festival with his wife, Racquel Smith, and two friends.(nydailynews.com)…[+]