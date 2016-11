Los Angeles couple goes missing after setting out for camping trip, not showing up to work for several days

Tatjana Muskiet

A Los Angeles couple has vanished after leaving for a desert camping trip Saturday — and worried loved ones were scrambling Thursday to hire more search helicopters and collect leads.

“They’re an amazing couple. They’re a magical duo, always traveling and in good spirits,” friend Briana Gonzales told the Daily News as she fielded calls about possible sightings and worked to keep the search party going.

Mariya (Masha) Mitkova, 27, and Aaron Morganstein, 33, are frequent campers who were last seen leaving their home near Dodger Stadium about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were on their way to Joshua Tree National Park or Imperial Sand Dunes, driving a dark blue Subaru Outback with California license plate 6PRH231, cops said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]