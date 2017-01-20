Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to face judge in Brooklyn

Tatjana Muskiet

El Chapo is headed to Brooklyn. A convoy of trucks with sirens believed to be transporting the infamous Mexican drug czar Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman pulled out of the Manhattan Correction Center around 7 a.m. Friday. He is due to face a federal judge in Brooklyn Friday afternoon after being extradited to the U.S. Thursday. He arrived at Manhattan Correction Complex around 11 p.m. Thursday after landing at Long Island MacArthur Airport on a flight from Ciudad Juarez, sources told the Daily News.Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. and Guzman is set to be arraigned around 2 p.m.

The notorious Sinaloa cartel head had been fighting his extradition for more than a year. The U.S. Justice Department has been working with Mexican authorities to get him north of the border to face charges for 12 murder conspiracies, drug trafficking and money laundering. “The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.(nydailynews)…[+]