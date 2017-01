Mischa Barton voluntarily taken to West Hollywood hospital, reportedly undergoes mental evaluation

Tatjana Muskiet

Mischa Barton was taken to a West Hollywood hospital early Thursday morning after police were called about a disturbance at her residence. “The O.C.” star was voluntarily transported to the hospital around 7:15 a.m., Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told the Daily News.Barton, 31, was ranting about the world shattering, Ziggy Stardust and her mother being a witch, according to TMZ. She was sent for a mental evaluation, the gossip site reported.In July 2009, the actress was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after a “freak out.” Barton called the hospitalization “necessary after so many disaster cases.”(nydailynews)…[+]