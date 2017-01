Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old boy who was found unconscious and covered in bruises in Brooklyn dies

Tatjana Muskiet

The mom of a 4-year-old boy who died after being found covered in cuts and bruises in the family’s Brooklyn apartment was charged with murdering him Thursday.

Zarah Coombs, 26, is accused of killing her son Zamair, who was discovered unresponsive inside their basement apartment on Riverdale Ave. near Amboy St. in Brownsville just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to cops. Zamair’s 26-year-old stepfather came home and found the boy in a large storage bin that contained water, sources said. His mom had left him unattended in one part of the apartment to care for a second child in another part of the home, sources said.(nydailynews)…[+]