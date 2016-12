Multi-vehicle collision on Cross Bronx Expressway kills 3, injures 5

Tatjana Muskiet

A Bronx car crash killed three men and injured five more Tuesday morning, official said. Two tractor trailers, a Toyota sedan and a pick-up truck collided on the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway near Webster Ave. about 5:45 a.m., officials said. Three men traveling in the pick-up truck died at the scene, police said.Two additional passengers in the pick-up truck and the drivers of the Toyota and tractor trailers were all hospitalized and are now in stable condition, police said. The five injured victims went to St. Barnabas Hospital and Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. All of the victims of the crash are adult men, officials said. (nydailynews.com)…[+]