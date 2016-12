NYPD suspends Bronx police officer allegedly caught drunk while on duty

Tatjana Muskiet

A Bronx NYPD officer has been suspended after being caught drunk on the job Thursday, police sources said. Officer Richard Evans, 44, was deemed “unfit for duty” while working his midnight shift in the 52nd Precinct in Bedford Park. Evans and his rookie partner were responding to a call on Webster Ave. near E. 203rd St. when things went south, sources said. A civilian at the scene complained that he was drunk, and his supervisors soon determined he was unfit for duty, sources said.Evans’ supervising officer may also be hit with disciplinary action for failure to supervise, depending on when Evans started drinking, sources said. Evans joined the NYPD in July 2001. It’s not clear if the veteran officer was driving when his patrol car pulled up to the scene, but police sources said officials do not believe he was behind the wheel.(nydailynews.com)…[+]