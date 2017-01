NYPD unable to direct specially trained cops to handle calls involving mentally ill, report shows

Tatjana Muskiet

The NYPD team set up to handle calls involving the mentally ill is fatally flawed because the department has no way to direct cops with the special training to incidents involving the emotionally disturbed, a new report released Thursday found.

Since mid-2015, the department has trained 4,700 officers as part of an expanding Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) specially designed to de-escalate encounters with the mentally ill. Eighteen months later, emergency dispatchers have no way of knowing where the CIT officers are when they get a call about someone in what the department calls “mental crisis,” according to the report released by NYPD Inspector General Philip Eure.(nydailynews)…[+]