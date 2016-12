One person dead after driver hits three people changing flat tire in the Bronx

Tatjana Muskiet

A 29-year-old man died after a motorist struck three people changing a flat tire on the side of an interstate in the Bronx early Thursday, authorities said.

The 52-year-old driver was traveling northbound on I-95 when he crashed into three men standing on the left shoulder of the three-lane thruway near Bartow Ave. in Baychester around 2 a.m., according to cops. Two of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Jacobi Hospital, police said. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.(nydailynews.com)…[+]