One shot dead, 7 wounded in outbreaks of violence across the Bronx and Brooklyn

Tatjana Muskiet

Violence across the Bronx and Brooklyn left a man shot dead, and seven other people wounded in four separate bloody scenes Sunday night.

At about 7 p.m., a gunman shot two men, killing one, after an argument on the corner of E. 175th St. and Weeks Ave. in Mt. Hope. — the same intersection where a man and woman were killed in a double murder in July. One man, 41, was shot once in the head and died on the scene.

The other, 25, is in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital later Sunday night, after the shooter blasted him in the jaw, right eye and back, police sources said. Cops were looking for a Hispanic man in his 30s, wearing a black jacket, who ran east on Weeks, police sources said. “This block is known for violence. When you’re raised in an environment of violence, you adapt to it,” said a friend of one of the victims, who identified himself as Michael Garcia, 31. Garcia described his friend as a “neighborhood person” who worked at a Bronx Foot Locker store to raise money for his three children.(nydailynews.com)…[+]