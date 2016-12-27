Oregon man kills wife, critically wounds state trooper in Christmas Day shooting spree

Tatjana Muskiet

An Oregon officer was critically wounded after a man who had fatally shot his wife led police on a car chase that ended in a bloody Christmas night gun battle, authorities said. State trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, a seven-year department veteran, responded to reports of shots fired near a residence in the Portland suburb of King City around 10:15 p.m., according to a press release.

Upon arrival, Cederberg discovered a woman, identified by friends and relatives as Kate Armand, dead on the ground. He also spotted the suspected shooter, Armand’s 30-year-old husband, James Tylka, who was just about to peel away in his car.

Investigators did not immediately reveal specifics, but said Tylka subsequently led cops from three departments on a 20-mile chase that ended in a massive exchange of gunfire that left the suspect dead and Cederberg critically wounded.(nydailynews.com)…[+]