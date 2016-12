Passersby stop homeless man from raping drunken clubgoer in Manhattan

Tatjana Muskiet

A group of good Samaritans stopped a homeless man with a history of public lewdness arrests from raping a drunken clubgoer near Union Square over the weekend, police sources said. The 23-year-old woman, her clothing half off, was screaming “No!” with the alleged attacker, Nelis Calix, 39, on top of her, when two women came on the scene at Park Ave. and E. 17th St. at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police sources said.

The women walked into the nearby W Hotel and told an employee, who went outside and saw Calix naked from the waist down, sources said. The woman was underneath a blanket with her pants and underwear on one leg, sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]