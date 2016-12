Pilot operating jet during crash that killed Osama bin Laden’s family may have suffered mental ‘overload’: report

Tatjana Muskiet

The pilot operating the private jet that crashed and killed Osama bin Laden’s family members last year during a flight to England may have been undergoing a mental “overload,” a report found.

The Saudi-registered Phenom 300 jet crashed when it landed at the Blackbushe Airport runway and skidded onto a nearby parking lot where the flames “incinerated” all the passengers on board on July 31, 2015, according to an Air Accidents Investigation Branch report.

Bin Laden's stepmother Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her husband Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56, and her daughter, Sana Bin Laden, 53, died from severe burn injuries during the fatal crash.