Police arrest Bronx man suspected of shooting outside Hells Angels’ East Village clubhouse

Detectives have busted a 52-year-old Bronx man for a shooting over a parking spot outside the Hells Angels’ East Village clubhouse earlier this month, police said Tuesday. Cops say Anthony Iovenitti shot David Martinez, 25, during a brawl outside the E. 3rd St. club house early Dec. 11.The 1:20 a.m. fracas started after Martinez and four friends pulled up in a black Mercedes-Benz, and Martinez moved an orange cone placed in front of the clubhouse, sources said.

Martinez’s friend was driving, and he wanted to pass a livery cab on the street. Cop sources said a club member came outside to confront Martinez, and threw the first punch.(nydailynews.com)…[+]