Police searching for missing 28-year-old Denver woman who recently moved to Los Angeles

Tatjana Muskiet

Police on Wednesday were searching for a missing 28-year-old woman who recently moved from Denver to Los Angeles.

Laura Lynne Stacy was reported missing over the weekend and was last seen leaving her Southern California apartment on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC 4. Her phone was found in a puddle Monday at a park in Santa Clarita about 30 miles away from her Hollywood Hills home. The person who discovered it used the phone to text Stacy’s parents about 5 a.m. Stacy’s car, a 2005 black Acura TL, was found in a remote Lancaster area a day later, the Sheriff’s department told NBC.(nydailynews)...[+]