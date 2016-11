Police seek Brooklyn priest gone missing

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops are looking for a Brooklyn priest who went missing in Midtown, officials said. Father John Ephraim, 49, of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Marine Park, Brooklyn was last seen at about 6 p.m. Monday near 7th Ave. and E. 47th St., police said.

Police said a 29-year-old friend of the priest reported him missing. Ephraim had stopped taking his medication for an unspecified condition some time before his disappearance, sources said. Ephraim is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black overcoat, black pants, a black long sleeve shirt with a white priest collar and black sneakers.(nydailynews.com)…[+]