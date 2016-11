Polls at PS 38 in Brooklyn fail to open on time, residents irate

Tatjana Muskiet

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across New York City Tuesday, but not at PS 38, the Pacific School in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn — since no voting coordinator was present. Residents were irate about the mix-up. Those who arrived at 6 a.m. were denied the right to sign in, and the voting machines were down, attorney Sherri Donovan, 55, said. “We are being stopped from exercising our democratic right,” Donovan said. “This is unacceptable. we want to vote, it’s our right,” she added.(nydailynews.com)…[+]