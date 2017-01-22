Pope Francis won’t judge President Trump just yet, but warns about the dangers of a political ‘savior’

Tatjana Muskiet

Pope Francis is taking a wait and see approach to President Trump. The Pontiff said he doesn’t believe in “judging people early,” in an interview published Saturday night in the Spanish newspaper El Pais. “We’ll see what Trump does,” he said. But weighing in more broadly about the rise of populist-style leaders in the United States and Europe, Francis cautioned against seeking a political savior in times of crisis — recalling that Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany “was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people.”We look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other people,” he said — echoing earlier comments amid Trump’s calls to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that a leader who focuses only on building walls instead of bringing people together “is not Christian.”(nydailynews)…[+]