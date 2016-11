President-elect Donald Trump offers Jeff Sessions Attorney General spot, names Mike Pompeo CIA Director

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump has offered up the position of U.S. Attorney General to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, according to a report. It’s unclear if the Republican lawmaker has accepted the job, CBS News reported. Additionally, Trump offered the position of CIA Director to Congressman Mike Pompeo, a Republican from Kansas who served on the House Select Benghazi Committee and has been a vocal citic of President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.

Sessions — a fierce Trump ally who is serving on his transition team — must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take over from current Attorney General Loretta Lynch.(nydailynews.com)…[+]