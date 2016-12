President-elect Donald Trump spars with Indiana union boss over Carrier deal

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump blasted a challenge from United Steelworkers leader Chuck Jones, accusing the billionaire of “lying his a– off” about his prized Carrier deal to discourage job outsourcing to Mexico.

Trump, the self-proclaimed business tycoon, said the Indiana union boss “has done a terrible job representing workers.” “No wonder companies flee country,” Trump wrote in a spate of dueling tweets on Wednesday night.

Jones, who represents employees at the Indiana factory Trump championed throughout the campaign trail and during last week’s jobs deal, claims the future commander-in-chief staged “a dog and pony show” about the number of jobs he saved. The deal scored a $7 million state tax incentive that would last one decade for parent company United Technologies.(nydailynews.com)…[+]