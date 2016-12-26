President Obama says he would’ve won if he’d run again

Tatjana Muskiet

President Obama thinks he could have won again on hope and change in 2016.

The outgoing president argued in a conversation with former top advisor David Axelrod that if he’d been allowed to run and took a stab at a third term his vision for progressive change could have won once again. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said on Axelrod’s “The Axe Files” podcast that posted Monday morning.

Obama said Hillary Clinton “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances” but once again offered the implicit critique that she and the party failed to articulate a broader vision, instead substituting in policy descriptions, and didn’t campaign hard enough, assuming the party’s message would sell itself.(nydailynews.com)…[+]