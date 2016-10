Revived FBI Clinton-email probe not swaying most voters, survey finds

Tatjana Muskiet

Nearly two-thirds of voters are unswayed by the recent news that the FBI has reopened its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, a new poll shows.

According to an ABC News / Washington Post poll released Sunday, 63% of likely voters said the revelation Friday from FBI Director James Comey that the bureau had found a new batch of emails “pertinent” to the probe it had closed in July and would reopen the investigation had no bearing on the way they would vote next month.

Another 34% of respondents said the news made them less likely to vote for Clinton, while 2% said it made them more likely to vote for her.(nydailynews.com)…[+]