Russia had contact with Trump campaign

Tatjana Muskiet

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state-run Interfax news agency that some of his colleagues had corresponded with the Trump camp.

“Obviously, we know most of the people from his entourage,” Ryabkov said. “Those people have always been in the limelight in the United States and have occupied high-ranking positions. I cannot say that all of them but quite a few have been staying in touch with Russian representatives.”

“We have just begun to consider ways of building dialogue with the future Donald Trump administration and channels we will be using for those purposes,” Ryabkov added. Ryabkov, however, added that the Kremlin “does not cherish any special hopes in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president.” News of Ryabkov’s comments was first reported on by The Washington Post.(nydailynews.com)...[+]