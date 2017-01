Sinkhole opens up in upper Manhattan, nearly swallowing two parked cars

Tatjana Muskiet

A large sinkhole in upper Manhattan nearly swallowed two parked vehicles early Monday. The street along W. 167th St. near Edgecombe Ave. in Washington Heights cracked open just before 3:30 a.m. due to a possible “water condition,” according to Con-Ed and FDNY officials. A photo from WABC-TV shows two SUVs leaning into a collapsed lane.Officials closed Edgecombe Ave. from W. 165th St. to W. 170th St. pending an investigation. There were no injuries or evacuations, fire officials said.

In August, a BMW was engulfed in another gaping sinkhole that flooded a dance studio in the Upper West Side.(nydailynews)…[+]