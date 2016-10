Sleeping Bronx mom rolls over in bed, kills 3-month-old daughter

Tatjana Muskiet

A 3-month-old baby girl died early Thursday after her slumbering mother rolled on top of the infant as the two slept in their Bronx apartment, police sources said.

The panicked 24-year-old mom called 911 as soon as she found little Zaanyah Allen unconscious on the bed inside her Jennings St. apartment near Louis Nine Blvd. in Foxhurst about 4:15 a.m. Paramedics rushed the baby to St. Barnabus Hospital, where she died. An autopsy was scheduled to determine how the baby died. This is the second time in a week in which slumbering parents may have been responsible for their baby’s death.(nydailynews.com)…[+]