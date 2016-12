Son of ‘Sopranos’ star Michael Imperioli nabbed for spray-painting swastika on SUNY Purchase dorm’s wall

Tatjana Muskiet

The son of a “Sopranos” actor was arrested for scrawling a swastika on a dorm wall at Purchase College, according to reports.

Vadim Imperioli, 19, the son of actor Michael Imperioli, faces charges of criminal mischief for spray-painting the Nazi symbol on a bulletin board on Nov. 21, according to the Journal News.

“We assisted SUNY Purchase police,” Capt. Doug Larkin of the New York State Police told the newspaper Wednesday. “He was arrested for the swastika incident.”

Imperioli was in court Tuesday on unrelated petty larceny charges when the vandalism was brought up by prosecutors.(nydailynews.com)…[+]