Suspect in Hofstra grad’s murder James Rackover once cut off his ankle bracelet while on probation in Florida

Tatjana Muskiet

The “surrogate son” of a famed jeweler suspected of murdering a Hofstra grad once fired a gun into an apartment and cut off his ankle bracelet to flee while on probation, it was revealed in court Tuesday.

James Rackover, 25, was in Manhattan Supreme Court on charges of hindering prosecution, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the grisly death of 26-year-old Joseph Comunale in November. The details of his shady past were disclosed as his attorney Maurice Sercarz once again pushed for his client’s bail to be reduced. It stands set at $1 million bond or $500,000 cash — an amount he’s unable to post.(nydailynews)…[+]