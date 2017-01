Texas pastor who calls Islam ‘evil,’ homosexuals ‘filthy’ to give Donald Trump private inauguration sermon

Tatjana Muskiet

A Texas pastor with a controversial penchant for bashing Muslims, Mormons, Catholics and homosexuals will deliver a private sermon for Donald Trump and his family shortly before he is officially inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

Rev. Robert Jeffress, who fervently stumped for Trump on the campaign trail, leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas and announced Thursday evening that he will deliver the exclusive prayer session to Trump, President-elect Mike Pence and their respective families. “Honored to deliver sermon ‘When God Chooses a Leader’ for Trump/Pence private family service,” the pastor said over Twitter.CNN first reported on the private service, which will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House.(nydailynews)…[+]