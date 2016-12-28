Thousands sign petition demanding Hunter College fire professor whose husband criticized Ivanka Trump

Tatjana Muskiet

A few thousand people want a Hunter College professor fired after his husband heckled Ivanka Trump. As of early Wednesday, more than 5,300 signed a Change.org petition to have urban studies and planning professor Matt Lasner removed after the run-in. Lasner and his husband, Dan Goldstein, were booted last week from a JetBlue flight to San Francisco at Kennedy Airport when Goldstein went on a rant against President-elect Donald Trump’s policies as Ivanka waited for takeoff with her husband and kids. “Matt Lasner’s conduct is a direct representation of Hunter College,” the petition says.Lasner tweeted the incident, posting a photo with the message “Ivanka just before @JetBlue kicked us off our flight when a flt attendant overheard my husband expressing displeasure about flying w/ Trumps.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]