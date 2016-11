Trump promises to repeal Obamacare in first meeting with Congress

Tatjana Muskiet

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump promised to move “rapidly” to make big changes in Washington during his first visit as President-elect, following visits with the Republican leaders who will be charged with executing his agenda in Congress.

“We can’t get started fast enough, whether it’s healthcare or immigration, so many different things, we’ll be working on them very rapidly and I think we’ll be putting things up very quickly,” Trump said in a brief press statement after dining alongside Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. “We had a very good meeting, a very detailed meeting. We’re going to lower taxes as you know, we’re going to fix healthcare and make it more affordable and better, we’re going to do a real job for the public.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]