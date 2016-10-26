UN Agencies Submit Report on US Blockade of Cuba

Tatjana Muskiet

HAVANA- United Nations agencies submitted a report to the Gener al Assembly on the damage inflicted by the US economic, financial and commercial blockade of Cuba as the international community readies to vote the island´s resolution today demanding the lifting of the unilateral and extraterritorial US policy.

According to PL news agency, more than 30 UN entities submitted their views in the report they addressed to the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon particularly in their fields of interest.

The World Health Organization, after praising the high health indicators reached by Cuba, alerted on the hurdles posed by the blockade on the island´s efforts to access medical products, equipment and technologies. The World Trade Organization on its part questioned the US policy aimed at promoting brain drain by inciting Cuban doctors to abandon their international missions in other nations. The UN Children Fund, UNICEF, regretted the difficulties posed by the blockade on Cuban kids, particularly in the health and education services. This agency explained about the problems faced by a Havana children hospital specialized in heart diseases which cannot access biological materials for implants of high quality.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization described the impact of the blockade on its field by saying that Cuba cannot export to the United States, which increases costs to reach far-away markets. The agency also explained about the hurdles faced by the island to purchase machinery, fertilizers and other resources necessary for agriculture. Cuba cannot yet use the US dollars in its transactions, despite a recent announcement on that issue by the White House, said the Economic Commission for Latin America, ECLAC.

Other agencies that joined the report to the UN secretary general included UNESCO and UNDP. The agencies welcomed the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington and the packages of initiatives adopted by US president Barack Obama to modify the US blockade. For the 25 year in a row, the UN General Assembly will vote today the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US blockade of the island. Last year 191 out of all 193 UN member states backed the Cuban resolution, only the United States and Israel voted against. ( ACN)…[+]