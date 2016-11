Woman, 68, fatally struck by six-wheeler while crossing Midtown street

Tatjana Muskiet

A six-wheeler truck fatally struck a 68-year-old woman as she crossed a Midtown street Monday night, officials and witnesses said. The woman had just eaten at a nearby McDonald’s and was walking across E. 42nd St. near Fifth Ave. when the truck hit her just before 8:10 p.m., witnesses and police sources said.

“It was terrible. The sound was like, ‘Boom!’ ” said Jose Tavares 30, a security guard and witness. “She crossed in the middle of the street. She went down in the rear wheels.” The woman, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said. The truck, which belongs to Hugh O’Kane Electrical Co., was hauling two large spools of cable, and the driver stayed at the accident site. Police preliminarily don’t expect to charge him with any criminal activity, sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]