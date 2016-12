Woman in cruel Facebook body-shaming meme speaks out

Tatjana Muskiet

How about we just tag the people sharing the latest, nasty body-shaming meme. You may have seen the “tag someone” memes float past your Facebook timeline, resulting in laughs, ridicule and revulsion toward the person in the image.

The memes feature images of overweight men and women, or people with disabilities, and a name. “I’m looking for (name), can you tag him?” There are several pages dedicated to curating different versions of the meme. Lizzie Velásquez was one of the faces going around in the trend.Velásquez, 27, who is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 60 pounds, was born with a rare congenital disease called neonatal progeroid syndrome that prevents her from accumulating body fat, no matter how much she eats. Velásquez took to Instagram to voice her disappointment with the trend.(nydailynews.com)…[+]