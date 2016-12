Girl, 17, arrested in stabbing death of pregnant woman in California last month, two men still on loose

Tatjana Muskiet

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in the stabbing death of a pregnant mother in California last month. Jasmine Preciado, 22, was killed after getting into an altercation with the girl and two men in Venice Beach. When officers arrived at the scene on Nov. 21, Preciado was bleeding and unresponsive. She passed away at a nearby hospital. Police are still looking for the men, and previously released surveillance video of the suspects.(nydailynews.com)…[+]