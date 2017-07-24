NY Times requests Fox News apoloy for ‘malicious and inaccurate sement’

Tatjana Muskiet

The New York Times has asked the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends to apologize for a “malicious and inaccurate segment” about the newspaper, intelligence leaks and Islamic State that aired on Saturday, apparently prompting a critical tweet from Donald Trump.

The Times published a story on Sunday that said Trump was in error when he tweeted on Saturday morning that the “failing” New York Times “foiled” a government attempt to kill Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Trump’s full tweet read: “The Failing New York Times foiled US attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, Al-Baghdadi. Their sick agenda over national security.” The Times noted that the Department of Defense issued a news release more than three weeks before the Times article that could have tipped off al-Baghdadi. The paper also said the Pentagon “raised no objections” with it before the 2015 article on the intelligence gleaned from the raid was published. Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said she had requested an “on-air apology and tweet” from Fox & Friends.(theguardian)…[+]