Palestinians crash Banksy ‘street party’ satirising Balfour celebrations

Tatjana Muskiet

Protesters have crashed a tongue-in-cheek “street party” organised by the artist Banksy outside his Walled Off hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem to mark the 100th anniversary of the Balfour declaration, which promised a national Jewish homeland in Palestine.

People from the nearby Aida refugee camp said afterwards they objected to the way the event had “used” Palestinian children as the centrepiece of the performance. “We came because we didn’t like the use of the British flags or the way they were using Palestinian children,” said Munther Amira, a prominent activist from Aida who planted a large Palestinian flag in the middle of a cake. The intervention came amid heightened sensitivities over the centenary of the Balfour declaration, which will be marked on Thursday with a formal dinner in London.(theguardian)…[+]