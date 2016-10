40 dead cats found in freezers inside Queens storage container sold at auction

Tatjana Muskiet

The lucky winner of a storage container in a Queens auction also lost Monday night — after making the gruesome discovery of about 40 dead and frozen cats in the unit, police said. Cops found the cats in two freezers, and the discovery got even more grisly from there. In one freezer, the cats were stacked on top of the other, police said. In the second, police found them individually wrapped in paper and plastic bags. One cat was found skinned, resting on a catering platter. Police responded to American Self Storage on 29th St. near 47th Ave. in Long Island City at about 5:30 p.m.(nydailynews)…[+]