A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 has killed at least two people on the Greek island of Kos.

Tatjana Muskiet

A Saudi prince has been arrested after a video emerged online purporting to show him abusing someone and pointing a rifle at another. King Salman ordered the arrest and interrogation of the prince on Wednesday, a day after short clips were published on YouTube and shared on Twitter showing what appears to be a rifle pointed towards a man bleeding from the head and pleading.

One video, viewed more than 760,000 times, shows 18 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky on a table and a wad of cash. The sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia is forbidden. Another shows a man sitting in a car, bleeding and being cursed at for parking in front of a house, while a further clip shows what appears to be the prince punching and slapping a man sitting on a chair. The clips went viral in Saudi Arabia under an Arabic Twitter hashtag that said “prince transgresses on citizens”.(theguardian)…[+]