Anger and ridicule in Israel over Sean Spicer’s Hitler comments

Tatjana Muskiet

Israeli politicians and commentators have reacted with fury and incredulity to comments made by Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, in which he suggested Hitler had not used poison gas on his own people and called Nazi extermination camps “Holocaust centres”.

During a White House press briefing on Monday, Spicer tried to suggest that even Adolf Hitler, in contrast to the Syrian leader, Bashar al-Assad, had not used poison gas on his own people, ignoring the Nazi extermination of German Jews and non-Jews using gas chambers and trucks.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in the second world war,” said Spicer. “You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”(guardian)…[+]